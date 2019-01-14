Six Niagara County stores fined for selling tobacco to minors

Six stores in Niagara County have been fined for selling tobacco to minors during undercover compliance checks carried out during the second half of 2018, the county Health Department announced Monday.

The highest fine was $1,100 for the 7-Eleven store on Park Avenue in Lockport, the only second-time violator.

The department ordered a $1,050 fine for the Dollar General store at South Transit and Dunnigan roads in Pendleton.

Fines of $750 each were imposed on Transit Road Car Wash, Lockport; 7-Eleven on Davison Road, Lockport; Crosby's on Telegraph Road, Middleport; and T&R Corner Store, Wilson.

The six stores were the only violators in 137 checks made by 16- and 17-year-olds who work with the Sheriff's Office in trying to buy tobacco without showing identification.