RUHLAND, Roger J.

RUHLAND - Roger J. Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Pease) Ruhland; devoted father of Lawrence (Annette) Ruhland, Jeffrey (Ruhland) and Lynne Hughes; cherished grandfather of William, Sean, Stephanie and Brooke; step-grandfather of Charles and Daniel Brandle; great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Sophia; loving son of the late William Ruhland and Marie (late Bill) McCarthy; dear brother of Robert (Daisy) Ruhland. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Mr. Ruhland served in the National Guard. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com