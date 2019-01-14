Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 14, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to television commentator Andy Rooney, born on this date in 1919, “Any time you have a 50-50 chance of getting something right, there’s a 90 percent probability you’ll get it wrong.”

STOP AND SHOP – BuffaLove will offer a variety of Buffalo-themed children’s, teens’, men’s and women’s clothing, as well as glassware and other items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Paying a return visit to the hospital atrium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday is the Popcorn Shack, with an array of specially flavored popcorn. Both events are sponsored by the hospital auxiliary, with proceeds benefiting programs at the hospital.

BREAK TIME – The Memory Lane respite program at First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will offer a break Tuesday for those caring for a family member with a memory impairment at home.

Trained volunteers will provide supervised fun activities from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the memory impaired, along with crafts, music, singing and a hot meal, all at no charge. For info and registration, call the church office at 692-1319 or email church@firstprestona.org.

LOOKING BACK – “How the Other Half Lived” is the topic as Stanton H. Hudson Jr., site superintendent and executive director of the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, speaks at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era: Trust Busting in the Progressive Era.” Admission is free. You are welcome to bring a lunch. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

PASSPORT, PLEASE – Rosanna Berardi, managing partner of Berardi Immigration Law, will be the first speaker as the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce and the Geico office in West Seneca kick off the Geico Power Lunch Series at noon Tuesday in the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road.

Bernardi will talk about the latest developments to consider when crossing into another country, including how a DWI conviction can affect entry into Canada, the legalization of marijuana there and how to protect a cellphone at the border. All are welcome. Admission is free.

