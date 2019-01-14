No students report injuries in school bus crash in Buffalo

No one was hurt seriously in a crash involving a school bus early Monday on Buffalo's East Side, city Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

The crash at Broadway and Fillmore Avenue was reported at 8:30 a.m. by firefighters who were passing by the scene on their way to another emergency call, Renaldo said.

The 14 students on board the bus weren't hurt. The bus suffered minor damage to its rear but it was able to continue on to the students' school without incident. It wasn't immediately clear where they were going or how old the students on board were.