Nickel City Lofts are close to medical campus, city destinations

Buffalo’s loft living scene continues to grow without signs of slowing down. Old buildings throughout the city are in various stages of development to keep up with the demand.

The Nickel City Lofts, located at 31 Barker St., are one of the newest additions to the mix.

Assistant property manager Andrea Gilmour of Glendale Development, which runs several communities in WNY, noted folks viewing the new Nickel City Lofts range from medical students and families to retirees looking to downsize.

Located near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, these lofts are unique as they offer a variety of floorplans from single level to three levels, and from one- to three-bedroom arrangements.

Built in 1925, the brick building was once home to the Black & Decker Manufacturing Company throughout the 1930s. From 1940 through 2007, it served as a service department/body shop for various auto dealerships, and in 2008, home to various art studios.

Converted and completed as lofts in the August 2018, there are 21 units in a variety of configurations that can be viewed at GlendaleCommunities.com.

Units are named by letter. For instance, Unit M has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with a bedroom on the third level. It’s the only apartment with three levels. Unit K is the largest at 2,333 square feet. The two- and three-bedroom units are multi-level. Three units have balconies that overlook the lower level.

One bedroom units (894 to 1,592 square feet) start at $1,300. Two bedroom units (1,084 to 1,708 sq. ft.) start at $1,800 per month. Three bedroom (1,451 to 2,333 sq. ft.) start at $2,600 per month. Gas and electric are the responsibility of the renter, while water and trash are included. Each unit has one spot of off street, indoor parking. Pets are welcome (with restrictions in size and breeds).

The two bedroom model (pictured here) is entered from the common hallway, that opens up into the main living space on the first level with its soaring high ceilings and hardwood floors.

All units are done in neutral grays, with brown and black accents, and some exposed brick and ductwork, as you would expect with a loft style.

Modern kitchens feature energy efficient stainless steel appliances, including a built in dishwasher and microwave. The stove is gas and counter tops are quartz with glass tiled backsplashes.

The large island overhang provides seating for breakfast or quick meals, while the dinette space is big enough for a dining table that seats four to six. There is plenty of room for living room furniture, a flat screen, etc.

The unique feature of the lofts are the bedroom locations of the multi-level units. With exception of a three bedroom unit that locates the third bedroom in a loft space, the bedrooms are located below the main living space.

The location not only provides privacy, but also is a quiet retreat from the main level where day-to-day living takes place. In other words, conversation, music or sound from a television on the main level wouldn’t travel to the sleeping areas. Bedrooms are closed off by doors too.

The stairs and bedrooms feature a rich gray carpeting which gives a warm, cozy feel to the lower level.

The two bedroom we toured included a half bath on the main level, with two full baths on the lower level that service the bedrooms. The master bath features a tiled walk in shower, the secondary bath, a tub/shower arrangement.

All units have individual hot water tanks and an in-unit stacked laundry washer and dryer. Most units include plenty of large closets and storage space. Large windows feature roller shade blinds that roll down from the top to let in natural light, yet preserve privacy.

While units have high efficiency heat and air conditioning, occupants have the ability to also open the top part of windows to let in fresh air.

Entry to the building is secure via a fob entry system with a buzzer system for guests. Note, the building does not have an elevator, so stairs are the way up and down. There is 24-hour emergency maintenance and online rent payments/service requests.

While the Nickel City Lofts are close to the medical campus, they are also within walking/biking distance to Buffalo’s Bryant neighborhood and Allentown. Within just under a three mile radius are Bufflao destinations like the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Delaware Park, the Elmwood Village, Canalside/Key Bank Center, the Buffalo Zoo, as well as restaurants and retail.

The bus line is 275 feet from the building, and the metro rail at the Summer/Best station is just under a quarter mile. To tour the lofts, call 748-6121.

To apply, for more information and to see the various unit layouts, visit GlendaleCommunities.com.