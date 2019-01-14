Share this article

print logo

Niagara Falls High School Wellness Center now open to public

| Published | Updated

The swimming pool and fitness equipment at the Niagara Falls High School Wellness Center are now open and free of charge to the public, according to the Niagara Falls City School District.

The amenities are available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until April 11.

The pool will open, with a lifeguard on duty, for a family swim from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and for an adult swim from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Also open during those hours are the walking track and fitness room, which features elliptical machines, weights, treadmills and other fitness equipment.

Parking also is available, along with lockers and a safety officer is on duty when the facility is open.

Story topics:

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment