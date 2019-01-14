Niagara Falls High School Wellness Center now open to public

The swimming pool and fitness equipment at the Niagara Falls High School Wellness Center are now open and free of charge to the public, according to the Niagara Falls City School District.

The amenities are available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until April 11.

The pool will open, with a lifeguard on duty, for a family swim from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and for an adult swim from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Also open during those hours are the walking track and fitness room, which features elliptical machines, weights, treadmills and other fitness equipment.

Parking also is available, along with lockers and a safety officer is on duty when the facility is open.