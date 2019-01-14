MUNDIER, Robert W.

MUNDIER - Robert W. January 11, 2019, age 76, of the Town of Tonawanda. Husband of the late Marie E. Mundier; father of Thomas (Diane Carroll) and Joseph (Paula Ott) Mundier; brother of Sandra (Henry) Piwko, William (Sandra) and Lawrence (Pauline) Mundier; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Tuesday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., at Seymour, Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital are preferred. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had been employed at SUNY at Buffalo. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com