MAURER, Daniel C.

MAURER - Daniel C. Of Lockport, entered into rest January 12, 2019. Devoted father of Skyler, Devin and Lila Maurer, loving son of Daniel P. and Julie (nee Mirwald) Maurer; dear brother of Amy (Kevin) Seitz. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM for a gathering in Daniel's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com