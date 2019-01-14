Man pleads not guilty in bar assault on Niagara University student

A Niagara Falls man pleaded not guilty Monday to an alleged assault on a Niagara University student Feb. 25 in a bar.

Prosecutors said Todd A. Biro, 52, of 70th Street, refused to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count, so the Niagara County District Attorney's Office obtained a felony assault indictment. Co-defendant Daemon M. Kraft, 36, of 20th Street, took the misdemeanor plea and is awaiting sentencing in City Court.

The incident occurred in the now-closed Rust Bar on Third Street in the Falls.

The victim suffered a fractured left orbital bone, according to his former attorney, Mark Della Posta, who said the victim decided not to sue the suspects. The victim told police he was attacked by a bouncer while waiting in line to use the restroom.