Share this article

print logo
Jessica and Sam Alcorn of Niagara Falls read at home in this file photo. (Buffalo News file photo)

Lockport parents offered chance to help children read

| Published | Updated

EPIC – Every Person Influences Children – will offer three of its "Ready Set Read!" programs in Lockport this year, offering the five-session course to 30 families.

Using a $14,000 grant from Oath, formerly Yahoo, EPIC will offer participating parents instruction on how to help their children learn to read and succeed in school.

While the parents are in class, EPIC offers learn-and-play workshops for the children, up to age 8.

EPIC, which was founded in 1980, has been offering "Ready Set Read!" in Erie County for several years.

For more information about the Lockport program, call 332-4140.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment