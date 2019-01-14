Lockport parents offered chance to help children read

EPIC – Every Person Influences Children – will offer three of its "Ready Set Read!" programs in Lockport this year, offering the five-session course to 30 families.

Using a $14,000 grant from Oath, formerly Yahoo, EPIC will offer participating parents instruction on how to help their children learn to read and succeed in school.

While the parents are in class, EPIC offers learn-and-play workshops for the children, up to age 8.

EPIC, which was founded in 1980, has been offering "Ready Set Read!" in Erie County for several years.

For more information about the Lockport program, call 332-4140.