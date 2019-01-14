LIUZZO, Josephine "Pina"

Peacefully, at the age of 87, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law Dr. Anna Liuzzo and Dr. David Lewis on Friday, January 11, 2019. Josephine was born December 1, 1931 in Acquedolci, Sicily, to Andrea Ferrara and Calogera (Ventura) Ferrara. At the age of 21, Josephine and her husband, Giuseppe, relocated to Jamestown, New York in 1952. She was a devout Catholic at St. James Roman Catholic Church. Josephine was an honest, caring and loving mother, was always quick to offer her infectious smile and laugh and frequently reminded everyone that "better days are coming." Josephine, or "Pina" as she was lovingly known, worked at Jamestown Worsted Mills, Jamestown Sanitary Cloth Company and Chautauqua Hardware before retiring in 2001. Throughout her retirement, she enjoyed visiting her children and many grandchildren. Josephine will forever be remembered and loved by her six children: Andrew R. (Christina) Liuzzo of Jamestown, NY, Sara Mara of Erie, PA, Joseph R. (Leslie) Liuzzo of Sarasota, FL, Russel R. (Marjorie) Liuzzo of Chandler, AZ, Carol Liuzzo Milner of Novi, MI and Dr. Anna (David) Lewis of Tonawanda, NY; 11 grandchildren: Joseph (Tania) Liuzzo of Jacksonville, FL, Carl, Vincent (Emma), Andrew, Thomas, and Maria Liuzzo of Jamestown, NY, Dr. Lucas Liuzzo of Atlanta, GA, Simon Liuzzo of Clarence, NY, Alexis Liuzzo of Chandler, AZ and Nick and Jessica Lewis of Amherst, NY; her great-grandchildren: Jack and Ava Liuzzo (Joseph and Tania), Josephine Rose Liuzzo (Vincent and Emma); her sister and brother Maria (Pasquelino) Miragliotta of Terni, Italy and Carmelo Ferrara of Schiller Park, IL; her brother-in-law Salvatore (Edda) Liuzzo of Jamestown, NY; her son-in-law Kent Mara of Erie, PA; as well as her many, many other nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Italy. Josephine is preceded in death by her husband; her two infant children: Rosaria and Rosario Liuzzo; her twin infant grandsons; her brother and sisters Angelo Ferrara, Antonina LaRosa, and Annunziata Siragusa of Acquedolci, Sicily; as well as her brother Francesco Ferrara of Terni, Italy. A Mass of Christian Burial for Josephine will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 10 AM at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Jamestown, NY. Visitation will be held on Monday January 14, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Hubert Funeral home and Cremation Services of Jamestown. Interment will be at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery of St. James Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 following Church Services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials for Josephine be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY: PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY, the Saint Susan Center of Jamestown at www.stsusancenter.org or St. James Roman Catholic Church, 27 Allen St. Jamestown, NY. Send a condolence by visiting www.hubertfuneralhome.com