KOLASA, Cecilia T. (Mucha)

January 12, 2019, cherished wife of the late Robert F. Kolasa for 59 years; beloved mother of Robert G. (Deborah) Kolasa; beloved daughter of the late Antoni (late Theresa) Mucha; predeceased by sisters Sophie (Henry) Grabowski, Stella (Casey) Casey, Helen Michalski, Julia Mucha and Jeannie Mucha; also survived by nieces and nephews; beloved daughter-in-law of the late Bernard (late Martha) Kolasa; and dearest sister-in-law of Richard Kolasa. Family present Tuesday 4-8 PM at the orlowski suchocki funeral home, 4929 Broadway, East of Transit Rd., same location as Cichon-BorgOsz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church, Southwestern Blvd. Please assemble at church. Cecilia, a devout Catholic, maintained trust in the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Blessed Mother and St. Therese (the Little Flower). Cecilia was one of the founding members of St. Adalbert's Home School Association and led Tuesday night bingo for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling to Poland, New Jersey and 40th anniversary trip to Las Vegas.