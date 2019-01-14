KNOWLTON, Diane M. (Stoiber)

KNOWLTON - Diane M. (nee Stoiber)

Of Niagara Falls, NY, January 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George and the late Mary; loving sister of George (Sharon) Stoiber, Marilyn (Jack) Gasior, Roberta (Al Gay) Stahl, Daniel (Diane) Stoiber and friend Evelyn; also survived by nieces, nephews and William Knowlton. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & loecher, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St. Lancaster, Wednesday from 4-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Thursday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com