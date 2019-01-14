Kennedy man, 69, arrested following alleged sex offense

A Kennedy man was charged Saturday with forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment after Jamestown Police were called to a Front Street address for an alleged sex offense, Jamestown Police said.

The 43-year-old woman victim told Jamestown Police officers that Jack L. Emerson, 69, of Kennedy, allegedly touched her intimate parts without her consent and prevented her from leaving her residence.

Police later located Emerson at his residence in Kennedy, and he was transported by State Police to the Jamestown City Jail.