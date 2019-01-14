Jamestown traffic stop leads to police chase

A traffic stop Monday led to a 20-mile police chase from Jamestown to near the Cattaraugus County line that resulted in the arrest of two Pennsylvania men on weapons possession charges, according to Jamestown Police.

Jamestown Police stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. at East 2nd and North Main streets, for making an improper turn.

The driver stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle, but the driver pulled away with police in pursuit, police said. The chase continued south of the city, through Frewsburg and onto Ivory Road, where the vehicle became stuck on a logging road near the county line, according to Jamestown Police.

Arrested was Kyle A. South, 27, of Bradford, who faces vehicle and traffic charges, as well as being charged as a fugitive from justice, along with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, after officers located a loaded .38-caliber revolver on the front seat of the allegedly stolen car South was driving.

The passenger, Brett Kinney, 33, of New Castle, was found in possession of brass knuckles and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both were held pending arraignment, police said.