Jamestown man accused of receiving unemployment benefits while employed

|Published |Updated

A Jamestown man was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree insurance fraud and 10 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, according to State Police.

Daniel MaGee. (Photo courtesy of State Police)

Troopers said they received a report from the state Department of Labor that claimed 42-year-old Daniel MaGee had allegedly received about $3,000 in unemployment benefits over a period of about five months while he was employed.

After his arrest, MaGee was issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date, troopers said.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
