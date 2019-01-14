Jamestown man accused of receiving unemployment benefits while employed

A Jamestown man was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree insurance fraud and 10 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, according to State Police.

Troopers said they received a report from the state Department of Labor that claimed 42-year-old Daniel MaGee had allegedly received about $3,000 in unemployment benefits over a period of about five months while he was employed.

After his arrest, MaGee was issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date, troopers said.