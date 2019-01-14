JABLONICKY, Ann Patricia (Benbenek)

January 12, 2019, beloved wife of late Rudolph W. Jablonicky; loving mother of Sister Anne Marie, CSSF and Susann (James) Musial; devoted nana of Kristin (Darryl) Smith and Sara (Luke) Weaver; great-grandmother of Lainie and Evan Smith and Aidan and Cora Weaver; faithful sister-in-law of Joan Jablonicky and Helen Zwirecki; predeceased by brothers Frank, Joseph, Walter, and Edward Benbenek and sisters Helen Saladyga, Mary Wieczorek, Rose Boyle and Bernice Sojka; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church (950 Losson Rd., 14227) Wednesday at 10 AM. Ann owned and managed Benbenek Catering for over 40 years. She was a former Eucharistic Minister and member of St. Josaphat Parish, and a volunteer at the Response to Love Center for over 10 years. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211 or the McGuire Journeys Program. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com