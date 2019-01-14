Is this the last time? The Who books Buffalo gig in KeyBank Center

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and their band - the current makeup of The Who - will perform in Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. May 9 in KeyBank Center as part of the band's Moving On Tour.

Tickets, ranging from $67.50 to $333.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 and will be available at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by phone at (888) 223-6000.

Even though The News' Jeff Miers thought The Who's farewell tour, in 1982, was for real, there had to be a twist - Daltrey and Townshend reformed in 1996, and despite the death of bass player John Entwistle in 2002, trudged forward.

Buffalo is the second date on the tour, which could be the band's last, several outlets have reported. (We suppose it's more believable this time than in 1982). The Who is expected to release a new album later this year, its first since 2006.

[Related: The Who at Rich Stadium in one of Miers' 10 most memorable stadium shows]