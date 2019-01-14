GEORGE, Emily M.

GEORGE - Emily M. January 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred E. George; loving mother of Jeanette (John) Burkett and the late Timothy (survived by Debra) and the late Caroline George; cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Zack) Rouse, Justine (Wade) Andes, Mitchell (Melissa) George, Matthew Dayfert and Angela (Tylor) Hungerford; great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Andrew, Gerald and Robert Atanasio; also survived by nieces and nephews; dear friend to Steve, Anna and Brittney Gigante. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey), on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com