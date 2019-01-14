Subscribe Today
Jordan's Ale House: Bar feature
Hanging out in Jordan's Ale House, from left, are Peter Schneider and Larry Hanlon of South Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jordan's Ale House is at 107 Abbott Road in South Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Mike Schunk of Strykersville picks out a few songs on the jukebox.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jordan's Ale House is at 107 Abbott Road in South Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Suzette Kolaga pours a Blue Moon.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Displayed above the bar is the helmet of owner Dawn Kunz, a retired Buffalo firefighter.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out in Jordan's Ale House, from left, are Peter Schneider and Larry Hanlon of South Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A festive Bing Crosby doll decorates the bar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Peter Cichocki of Lancaster at the bar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jordan's Ale House is at 107 Abbott Road in South Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out from left are Audry Harrier of South Buffalo, Mike Paruszynski of South Buffalo, Dave Kocoll of Lackawanna and Jamie Fox of Lackawanna.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 12
Monday, January 14, 2019
Jordan's Ale House is at 107 Abbott Road in South Buffalo.
