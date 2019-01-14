GAFFORD, Karoline "Sam" (Schupp)

January 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl; dear mother of Sarina (Norm) Wein, Christopher and Stacey Bermel; loving grandmother of seven; daughter of Barbara (late Jack) Schupp; sister of Krystyne (Brian) Lewis and Katherine Gannon; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., 335 Ontario St., Saturday, January 19, 2019, from 10 AM - 1 PM (funeral prayers at 12:45).