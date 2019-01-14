Elaine's Flower Shoppe in North Tonawanda will move to Amherst

Elaine's Flower Shoppe and Gifts will move its long-established North Tonawanda location to Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The shop at 700 E. Robinson Road was operated as Hock's Flower Shop for 43 years before being bought by Elaine's about three years ago. In March, it will move down the street and around the corner to 2850 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst.

It will take over the former Green Zone Hydroponics building. Green Zone Hydroponics has a location at 2928 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park.

The North Tonawanda building is currently listed for sale at $159,900. Elaine's has two more locations, in East Aurora and Depew.