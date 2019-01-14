Debt collection agency moves to Foundry Suites

A woman-owned debt collection firm has relocated to new and larger space in the Foundry Suites in North Buffalo as the 8-year-old firm continues its expansion.

Eastpoint Recovery Group, founded by Danielle Green and Amy Constantine, moved its operations and 20 employees from downtown Buffalo into a bigger office at 1738 Elmwood Ave., near Hertel Avenue.

Founded in 2011, the firm is a national, full-service collector, working with many of the nation's best-known credit card companies.