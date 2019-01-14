DAVIGNON, Edna M. (ONeill)

DAVIGNON - Edna M. (nee O'Neill)

Of North Tonawanda, age 103, died on January 12, 2019, wife of the late Francis Davignon; loving mother of the late Roger (the late Maureen) Davignon, Kenneth (the late Maxine) Davignon, James (Sharon) Davignon, Marilyn (John) O'Rourke, David (Cheryl) Davignon; proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren (two late grandchildren), 41 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Friends received by the family on Tuesday, January 15, 4-8 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday morning at 9:30 from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, Oliver at Center, in North Tonawanda. Flowers gratefully declined. Edna was a kind, gentle and loving woman. Her family and her faith were her treasures. She was never judgmental; always welcoming. Her door was always open and refreshments offered. She will be sadly missed.