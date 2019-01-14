Letter: Cuomo displays hypocrisy on constitutional rights

New Yorkers were treated to a gratuitous display of progressive back patting at Barnard College on Jan. 7. Flanked by failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo trotted out his personal collection of far-left acolytes to worship at the altar of his “reproductive health” agenda.

For New Yorkers still operating on the basis of reason, one useful item emerged from the state-sponsored display of pro-abortion self-adulation. It was yet another instance of Cuomo’s clear hypocrisy on and poor understanding of all things constitutional.

“We have an extreme conservative agenda in Washington,” Cuomo proclaimed at Barnard College. “It’s their morality. It’s their interpretation of religion. It’s their interpretation of ethics. And they’re going to impose it on you.”

Perhaps Cuomo has already forgotten, but he committed precisely the same sin of moral imposition in 2013 for which he derides conservatives today. When Cuomo forced the onerous SAFE Act through the State Legislature in the dead of night years ago, he imposed the extreme progressive agenda of New York City on the entire state. You can literally take the foundational grievance of Cuomo’s above decree from Jan. 7 and use it directly against him regarding the SAFE Act:

It’s progressive morality. It’s progressives’ interpretation of the Second Amendment. It’s progressives’ interpretation of personal liberty. And they’re going to impose it on you.

In staunchly rejecting conservative moral imposition on abortion, but rabidly supporting progressive moral imposition on Second Amendment civil rights, Cuomo’s hypocrisy is worse than it appears. He is nakedly prioritizing a perceived right that appears nowhere in the U.S. Constitution (abortion access), over an enumerated right that is clearly stated in the black ink of the Constitution (individual gun ownership).

Steve Felano

Amherst