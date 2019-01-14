Share this article

Park's Keonjay Carter grabs a rebound during last Saturday's win at Canisius. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls (Jan. 14)

| Published

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points       LW

1 Park [8]      10-1   80      1

2 Niagara Falls (AA)            11-2   65       2

3 St. Francis 8-4      63       3

4 Lewiston-Porter (A2)     11-0   58       5

5 Williamsville North (AA)           10-1   46       7

6 Canisius      8-5      44       4

7 South Park (A2)   8-2      31       6

8 Amherst (A2)       7-2      28       10

9 Health Sciences* (A2)    6-3      9          9

9 Clarence* (AA)     9-2      9          NR

Others receiving votes: St. Joe’s 5, Lockport (AA), McKinley (A1) 1.

Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points       LW

1 Cardinal O’Hara [5]        11-0   77       1

2 Olean [3] (B1)      12-0   75       2

3 Tapestry (C1)        7-3      52       3

4 East (C1)    9-3      45       4

5 All./Limestone (B2)      6-1      41       10

6 Nichols       4-6      39       6

7 Middle College (C1)        7-3      38       5

8 Southwestern (B2)*       8-2      23       8

9 Medina (B2)*       9-1      15       8

9 Randolph (C2)      8-3      15       7

Others receiving votes: City Honors (B1) 9, Lackawanna (B2) 5, MST Seneca (B2) 2, Silver Creek (C1) 1. Wilson (B2) 1, Fredonia (B2) 1.

Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Gb 0enco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).

