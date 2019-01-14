Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls (Jan. 14)

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Park [8] 10-1 80 1

2 Niagara Falls (AA) 11-2 65 2

3 St. Francis 8-4 63 3

4 Lewiston-Porter (A2) 11-0 58 5

5 Williamsville North (AA) 10-1 46 7

6 Canisius 8-5 44 4

7 South Park (A2) 8-2 31 6

8 Amherst (A2) 7-2 28 10

9 Health Sciences* (A2) 6-3 9 9

9 Clarence* (AA) 9-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Joe’s 5, Lockport (AA), McKinley (A1) 1.

Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Cardinal O’Hara [5] 11-0 77 1

2 Olean [3] (B1) 12-0 75 2

3 Tapestry (C1) 7-3 52 3

4 East (C1) 9-3 45 4

5 All./Limestone (B2) 6-1 41 10

6 Nichols 4-6 39 6

7 Middle College (C1) 7-3 38 5

8 Southwestern (B2)* 8-2 23 8

9 Medina (B2)* 9-1 15 8

9 Randolph (C2) 8-3 15 7

Others receiving votes: City Honors (B1) 9, Lackawanna (B2) 5, MST Seneca (B2) 2, Silver Creek (C1) 1. Wilson (B2) 1, Fredonia (B2) 1.

Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Gb 0enco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).