Buffalo-made 'Crossbreed' sets world premiere, VOD date

Big news for the locally filmed sci-fi film "Crossbreed."

The futuristic thriller from Los Angeles writer-director Brandon Slagle has its red carpet world premiere Feb. 5 at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., the same day it hits Video on Demand platforms. Want your own copy? Pre-order it on iTunes.

"Crossbreed" stars Vivica A. Fox as the president of the United States who orders a military operation to get an alien bio-weapon from a top-secret research facility orbiting Earth. Things, of course, don't go as planned. Daniel Baldwin, Stink Fisher, Devanny Pinn and Buffalo actor Brandyn T. Williams co-star. Slagle co-wrote the script with Robert Thompson.

Buffalo locations used for filming included City Hall and the Buffalo Naval Park where the USS Croaker stood in for an alien spaceship. "It was a tough shoot," actor Fisher told the Courier-Post of filming at the Naval Park. "A lot of it was in really tight spaces. We were in the bowels of a warship, 12 to 16 hours every day. It was physically demanding."

A new trailer was recently released for "Crossbreed," giving a glimpse of the title creature.

"The film, judging from the new trailer that was released, oozes with 80's and 90's retro throwback awesomeness and it screams watch me now when viewed," wrote John M. Jerva from action-flix.com about the trailer.