BRZYSKI, Rose (Sessa)

BRZYSKI - Rose (nee Sessa)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond J. Brzyski; devoted mother of Carol (Joseph) Mercurio, Mary (late Kenneth) Cicero and Raymond A. (Mary) Brzyski; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; predeceased by six sisters and brothers. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to lombardo funeral home (Northtowns chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com