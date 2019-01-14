BPO offers free tickets to furloughed government employees, military

The Buffalo Philharmonic is giving away tickets to its first concert of 2019 to furloughed federal employees, veterans and military families.

The concert, at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 in Kleinhans Music Hall, is "Kurt Weill's Broadway." To get your two free tickets, present your government or military ID at the BPO box office in Kleinhans. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available even if the government reopens prior to the concert.

“Since federal employees, veterans and military families have had their incomes sharply reduced in the face of the government shutdown, they’ve had to forego the pleasures of live music during a time when they may need it the most,” Patrick O’Herron, director of marketing for the orchestra, said in a prepared statement. “Every time this orchestra has asked for the support of the community, they’ve delivered. We felt it was important to give back.”

Soprano Lisa Broman and the Hudson Shad vocal quartet join the BPO in a concert about Weill, a German-Jewish composer who fled the Nazis to become one of the most well-known names on Broadway through works like "Threepenny Opera" and "Mack the Knife." Adam Turner conducts. The concert is part of a season-long exploration of Weill's works in partnership with the University at Buffalo.