[BN] Blitz newsletter: Is No. 2 cornerback still a need for the Bills?

The Bills made it a priority last offseason to find a starting cornerback to complement top cover man Tre'Davious White. They signed Vontae Davis and Phillip Gaines in free agency. Neither worked out, and after giving Ryan Lewis a shot, the team turned to undrafted rookie Levi Wallace late in the season.

While upgrading the offense is the primary focus in the coming draft and free agency, it would seem the Bills still have a hole to fill in the secondary. But Wallace's play was a revelation. He was rated as the rookie cornerback by Pro Football Focus and could be a permanent starter, Jay Skurski writes for the latest in a series analyzing the biggest questions facing the Bills this offseason.

“To not only start a game, but continue to develop and get better, it encourages all of us as a coaching staff, that maybe we found something in this young man,” defensive coordinator Lesile Frazier said.

Bills lose scout to rival Dolphins: National scout Marvin Allen is leaving the team to become Miami's assistant general manager, according to a report Sunday from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Dolphins poaching Allen is a bit of payback after the Bills brought both Joe Schoen and Dennis Hickey to Buffalo in the past two years.

