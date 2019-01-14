ANZALONE, Adele (Urbanik)

ANZALONE - Adele (nee Urbanik)

Age 93, January 12, 2019, dear mother of Michael (June) Anzalone; adored grandmother of Lauren Anzalone, Pfc. Stephen Anzalone US Army; dear sister of Edward Urbanik; preceded by her husband of over 65 years, the late Philip R. Anzalone. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM at Blessed Mary Angela R.C. Parish Church of St. Hedwig, corner of S. Roberts Rd. and E. Doughty St., Dunkirk. Arrangements are by the R. MACKOWIAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 56 E. Doughty St., Dunkirk.