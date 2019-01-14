Agreement extends access for BlueCross BlueShield members
BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, Catholic Health and Catholic Medical Partners have reached a three-year agreement.
Terms of the extension were not disclosed. BlueCross BlueShield said the agreement ensures its members will continue to have access to Catholic Health facilities and Catholic Medical Partners physicians.
Catholic Medical Partners consists of about 1,000 physicians affiliated with Catholic Health.
