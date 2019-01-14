6 pupils, school bus driver hurt in accident on East Side

Six Buffalo Public Schools students and a school bus driver were hurt Monday in an accident with another vehicle, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

None appeared to suffer injuries that were life-threatening, said Michael J. DeGeorge, the police department spokesman. All but one child was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel, according to police.

DeGeorge said one child was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Grider Street and Northland Avenue on the East Side. According to police, the school bus was traveling east on Northland when it was allegedly struck by the other vehicle, which caused the school bus to strike a traffic signal pole.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene, police said.

Police said no charges had been filed late Monday. Police were continuing an investigation.