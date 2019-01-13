Young Miss Buffalo Pageant seeking contestants

Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Young Miss Buffalo Pageant.

Fifteen to 20 young ladies will take part in a four-month program that includes personal development workshops and community service, culminating into the annual scholarship pageant.

It's open to girls aged 13 to 17 with a 75 average or higher in school who live in Buffalo or the surrounding area.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 15. Applications should be submitted with a photocopy of the most recent report card.

For applications or more information, go to ymbp.org or call 855-737-6222.