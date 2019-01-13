Weekend in Review: Niagara Falls killer gets parole, Sabres lose, brewery opens and more

Here are some stories you may have missed this weekend.

Thirty years ago, on the night before his high school graduation, William Chandler Shrubsall bludgeoned his mother to death with a baseball bat in their Niagara Falls home. Eight years later, while standing trial on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a party, Shrubsall skipped town and fled to Canada. In 1998, police caught up with him in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he was convicted of three brutal attacks on young women and sent to prison indefinitely as a dangerous offender.

Now, one of this area's most notorious criminals is coming home.

Click here to read more.

•••

Frank L. Williams didn't have bedsores when he left Kenmore Mercy Hospital and entered a nursing home for rehabilitation after a stroke. Four months later, when he returned to Kenmore Mercy, the 82-year-old retired ironworker had seven bedsores on the lower half of his body. He died 14 days later from cardiac arrest caused by sepsis, an extreme response to infection.

Click here to read more.

•••

That odor you smell downtown may not be just Cheerios anymore. State lawmakers haven't even introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, but a California company is already fielding a plan for a pot-growing farm on part of Buffalo's waterfront.

Click here to read more.

•••

Jamie Billquist – who lost his wife when she was shot in a field behind their home in Sherman by a neighbor – is leaning against making a statement at the upcoming trial for the man who accidentally shot his wife. For more than a year, he has tried to make his statement with his life.

Click here to read more.

•••

Ed Vidler, the president of the iconic Vidler’s 5 & 10 store in East Aurora, died Saturday morning. Caricatured in a statue sitting with its legs hanging over the roof of the store, he has presided over the village’s Main Street for the past 10 years.

Click here to read more.

•••

The Sabres have a new dilemma: They won't see their home ice again until Feb. 1 and they're out of a playoff position for the first time in more than two months after a Saturday loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Click here to read more.

•••

Froth Brewing opened at 700 Military Road Saturday, where North Buffalo and Riverside meet. The new brewery is a 10-barrel operation, which puts it in the microbrewery category.

Click here to read more.