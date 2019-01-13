Weekend in Review: Niagara Falls killer gets parole, Sabres lose, brewery opens and more
Here are some stories you may have missed this weekend.
Infamous Falls killer returning to N.Y. after release from prison in Canada
Thirty years ago, on the night before his high school graduation, William Chandler Shrubsall bludgeoned his mother to death with a baseball bat in their Niagara Falls home. Eight years later, while standing trial on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a party, Shrubsall skipped town and fled to Canada. In 1998, police caught up with him in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he was convicted of three brutal attacks on young women and sent to prison indefinitely as a dangerous offender.
Now, one of this area's most notorious criminals is coming home.
•••
After nursing home stay, bedsores lead to man's agonizing death
Frank L. Williams didn't have bedsores when he left Kenmore Mercy Hospital and entered a nursing home for rehabilitation after a stroke. Four months later, when he returned to Kenmore Mercy, the 82-year-old retired ironworker had seven bedsores on the lower half of his body. He died 14 days later from cardiac arrest caused by sepsis, an extreme response to infection.
•••
$200 million pot farm could be coming to Buffalo's waterfront
That odor you smell downtown may not be just Cheerios anymore. State lawmakers haven't even introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, but a California company is already fielding a plan for a pot-growing farm on part of Buffalo's waterfront.
•••
Sean Kirst: For Sherman man, honoring Rosie's legacy is only 'statement' that counts
Jamie Billquist – who lost his wife when she was shot in a field behind their home in Sherman by a neighbor – is leaning against making a statement at the upcoming trial for the man who accidentally shot his wife. For more than a year, he has tried to make his statement with his life.
•••
Ed Vidler, the face of Vidler's 5 & 10 store in East Aurora, dies at 90
Ed Vidler, the president of the iconic Vidler’s 5 & 10 store in East Aurora, died Saturday morning. Caricatured in a statue sitting with its legs hanging over the roof of the store, he has presided over the village’s Main Street for the past 10 years.
•••
Mike Harrington: Strong showings against Tampa no consolation for sliding Sabres
The Sabres have a new dilemma: They won't see their home ice again until Feb. 1 and they're out of a playoff position for the first time in more than two months after a Saturday loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
•••
Froth Brewing opens at North Buffalo-Riverside border
Froth Brewing opened at 700 Military Road Saturday, where North Buffalo and Riverside meet. The new brewery is a 10-barrel operation, which puts it in the microbrewery category.
