WESTPHAL, Marion (Flint)

WESTPHAL - Marion (nee Flint)

January 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Donald Westphal; devoted mother of Andrew, Kirsten and Wende Westphal; loving grandmother of Wallace Dibble; sister of the late Jehane Taylor and recently departed Roderick Flint. Marion was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking and attending live theater. A gathering of celebration in honor of Marion and Don Westphal will be held later this year. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com