WEATHERBEE, Sheryl L.

WEATHERBEE - Sheryl L. January 11, 2019, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of 53 years to Edward J. Weatherbee Sr.; dear mother of Edward Jr. (Lauren) and Mark Weatherbee; loving grandmother of Ryan, Ben, Luci, Nolan and Naomi; sister of the late Patricia (late Hank) Geercken. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com