WATERS, Henry Doubleday

WATERS - Henry Doubleday Henry Doubleday Waters, was born on April 20, 1930, in Buffalo, NY, to Grace Siegfried and John M. Waters, and passed away on January 4, 2019, at the Avow Hospice Facility in Naples, FL. surrounded by his loving family. Henry graduated from Nichols School (1948) and Dartmouth College (1952).After college, he worked at the Canteen Corporation and became president in 1957. Following his time at Canteen, he went to Nichols School in 1965 as an English teacher and coach of multiple sports, including 16 years as varsity hockey coach. Henry was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Sibyl Dann Waters. He is survived by his life partner of 23 years Ann Merrick of Naples, FL, his children John Waters (Liza) of Andover, MA, Henry "Jay" Waters (Anna Cieri), of East Amherst, NY, and Sibyl Taylor (Ken) of Columbia, SC; and seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as his sisters, Molly Anderson of Redding, CT and Joan Keesling of Bethesda, MD. A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on Friday, May 10 at 4 PM. Memorial donations may be made in Henry's honor to: The Nichols School, 1250 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14216, or Avow Foundation, office of development, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105-3847. Online condolences may be offered at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.