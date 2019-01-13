WALLACE, Marjorie (Dygert)

Wife of the late Stanley G. Wallace, Springville, NY, passed peacefully January 11, 2019 at JBR Chaffee Nursing Home, Springville. Marjorie was born June 9, 1919 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where her father, Erwin Dygert, was selling draft horses. She spent her childhood in Manchester, Iowa. On one of her frequent summer visits to her Dygert grandparents' farm on Elk St., Springville she met Stanley. After attending Cornell College, and then business school in Des Moines, Iowa, Marjorie moved to Springville to live with her aunt and uncle, Gladys and Leon Dygert. Upon arriving in Springville she served as the only secretary for Griffith Institute when it was in one building on Academy Street. Her duties included board meetings and lunch room duty! A devoted mother, Marjorie served as a Sunday school teacher at the First Baptist Church, a Girl Scout leader, and volunteered at the Protestant Home for Children. A firm believer in speaking up for what she believed, Marjorie was very active in the community. She was a member of the Concord Chapter of the Eastern Star where she served as Matron, District Deputy grand officer of the 1st Erie District, and was a member of Daughters of the Nile. She served on the board of Youth, Inc., was past President of the Twentieth Century Club, and belonged to the Cordelian Club. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Springville Country Club and loved golfing with Stanley, her sons, and friends. She was a member of the Lake Hiram Club in Arcade, New York where her family enjoyed over seventy years of outdoor fun. She worked with Stanley at the Wallace stores and worked at his side while he served on the SGI school board and as an active member of Rotary. She loved to travel, but never tired of spending time with her family and close friends. Always active, she spent her retirement years working at Sheret Jewelers so she could be out in the community where she shared experiences with everyone she encountered. She gave everything she had every minute of every day to help anyone who needed her. She was beloved and devoted mother to Nancy Jane (late Richard) Kane of Glenwood, Barbara Jean Forchion of Hollywood, Florida, Barry Owen and Stanley Kirk Wallace of Springville, sister of Gloria Morrison of Corpus Christi, TX and the late Erwin Dygert and Mary Dills; grandmother of Taj (Mabel) Forchion, Jeremiah (Kara) Kane, Sacha Brown, Joshua Forchion, Yasmin Brown, Krizia (Anthony) Lee; also survived by 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be privately held with family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Foundation for the benefit of JBR Nursing Home. Arrangements by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com