January 8, 2019, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Valkwitch; loving mother of Honorine (Roger) Hoadley, James (Wei) Valkwitch, Sally (Wayne) Coleman, John Valkwitch and the late Donna Schmeh; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Jennifer), Kelly (Robert), Scott (Roma), Mark (Laura), John (Rachel), Rachel and Clare; adored great-grandmother of five. The family will be present on Monday from 5-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday from St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral, 128 Pearl Street, Buffalo at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com