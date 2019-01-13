Traffic stop snags Orchard Park driver with numerous license revocations

An Orchard Park man whose driver's license has been revoked numerous times was once again stopped by police.

David M. Critoph, 32, was charged Friday with second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving without an interlock device and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Critoph's vehicle was stopped at 4:45 p.m. on Mid County Drive, between Route 20 and Milestrip Road, by Orchard Park Police Lt. Jason Schiedel, who noticed an expired registration sticker. Critoph told police he had just gotten out of prison and was on parole.

A check found Critoph's license was revoked five times for alcohol-related offenses and twice suspended for failure to answer summonses and pay fines, Orchard Park police said. Police said Critoph was arraigned and released on $100 bail.