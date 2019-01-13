TOURVILLE, Lester A.

TOURVILLE - Lester A. Of Hamburg, NY, January 12, 2019, loving partner of Shirley Mitchell; dearest father of Jeremy (KC), Sarah, Fr. David, Diane, Dennis, Debbie, Donna (Fred) Kabel and Darlene (Dan) Bailey; cherished grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. Lester was an Airforce Veteran and worked for Buffalo Raceway as a Trainer and Driver for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com