TABB, Noah Jr.

TABB - Noah Jr. January 5, 2019. Friends may call at Thomas t. Edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St., Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 2-4 PM. The family will receive friends Monday, January 14, 2019, 10-11 AM at Love Alive Fellowship, 141 Lewis St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com