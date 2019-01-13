STREAMAN, Evelyn A. (Auer)

STREAMAN - Evelyn A. (nee Auer)

January 12, 2019, age 86, of Clarence, NY, formerly of Long Island, NY, wife of the late Edward V. Streaman; beloved mother of Patty (Jim) Hughes, Chris (James) Berry, Terry Pabon and the late Cindy Hauser; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; also survived by a brother, nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday, January 20, 2019, 4-6 PM at Shepard Bros. Funeral Home, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 21, 2019, at 10 AM, for Evelyn and Edward at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Please share condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com