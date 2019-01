STRALL, Donald J.

STRALL - Donald J. January 7, 2019, of Albuquerque, NM; beloved brother of Diane (late Roger) Hennesen; dearest uncle of Pamela Hennesen and Matthew (Danielle) Hennesen; son of the late John and Charlotte Strall; survived by aunts Dorothy Lesinski and Joan Kowalewski and uncle Thomas Knowles and many cousins. Services will be held privately by the family. Please share condolences, www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com