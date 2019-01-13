STEWART, Margaret M. (Morton)

December 23, 2018, of Kenmore, NY, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late John Douglas Stewart; dear mother of Alan (Lea) and Keith (Leigh) Stewart; sister of the late Robert (late Eleanor) Morton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 19th at 3:00 pm, at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Audubon Society or the SPCA of Erie County. Please share your online condolences at:

