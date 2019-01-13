Deaths Death Notices
STEJBACH - Paul A. Of Boston, NY, January 11, 2019, beloved husband of Karen (nee Cluckey) Stejbach; loving father of Mark (Louise) Stejbach, Kimberly (Nate) Owens and David (Jaclyn) Stejbach; cherished grandfather of Gaelen, Emma, Sayre and Matthew Stejbach; dearest brother of Barbara (late Nick) Lazaro, Susan (late Richard) Azzolina and the late Ted Stejbach; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Paul's memory to the American Red Cross or the Town of Boston EMS. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
