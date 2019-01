SMITH, Gwenn J.

SMITH - Gwenn J. Of Williamsville, entered into rest January 7, 2019; mother of Jakobi; grandmother of Jataya; also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com