Known to all as Annette, died on January 8, 2019 in Lockport. She was the loving wife of the late Marc S. Silsby for fifty years. She is survived by her son Marc J. (Alison) Silsby; and her daughter Nicole (Daniel) Sandford; she is also survived by her sisters Jean Burns and Mary Ann Merritt, both of Gasport; and her six grandchildren: Casey, Savannah, Victoria, Liam, Samantha and Daniel. Annette was born on September 23, 1946 to her parents, Joseph and Mary Amedeo of Gasport. A graduate of Royalton Hartland High School, Annette was a successful business owner for many years. She saw good in all living things and loved animals, especially dogs and cats. Annette was a talented gardener, home decorator and cook. She loved to throw parties and prepare big meals for family and friends. She also had an excellent sense of humor and was never afraid to show her silly side, especially with her grandchildren. She approached everything in her life with passion and generosity. Annette will be laid to rest with her husband in a Private Ceremony with her family. The family has asked for memorial donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an animal-related charity of your choice. Annette's arrangements have been entrusted to Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home, 38 State St., Middleport, NY. Please share condolences and remembrances online at www.bateswallace.com