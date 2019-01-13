SCHULTE, Adrienne J. (Portera)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Jon A. Schulte; devoted mother of Max Schulte and Ian Schulte; loving daughter of Caroline (nee Gengo) Portera and the late Albert Portera; dear sister of Paula (Michael) Mietus and Jeff (Maria) Portera; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Nothtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 2-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com